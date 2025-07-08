Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the mercury climbs and the nation melts, it pays to have one of the best electric fans in your corner. But even the best fans will struggle during a proper heatwave. If you're looking for a way to cool yourself down more quickly – and you don’t fancy spending hundreds of pounds on a portable air conditioner – this Prime Day deal on the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is your answer.

We reviewed the non-misting version of the FlexBreeze in our round-up of the best fans, so we can vouch for the fan’s underlying design. Unlike the basic model, the FlexBreeze HydroGo does more than just move air around, using a special attachment to spritz a fine, cooling mist into the airflow, providing instant relief on those sweltering days.

Usually £129.99, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is discounted to just £99 in the Prime Day sale. With temperatures set to rise again soon, there’s never been a better time to invest in a bit of heatwave-beating tech.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo cordless fan: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Beat the heat with this fantastic deal on Shark’s most versatile fan. The FlexBreeze is portable enough to use on a tabletop and powerful too, providing up to 20m of airflow. UV and rain resistance make it suitable for outdoor use, while its quiet operation on the lowest fan speed means you can use it indoors or by your bedside on hot nights.

Its standout feature is the included InstaCool Misting Attachment, which sprays a fine mist for extra cooling on the hottest days. With 12 hours of battery life, it’s a brilliant gadget for keeping comfortable during the summer – and reduced to under £100, it’s a heatwave essential.

