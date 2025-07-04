Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on Tuesday 8 July. Running for four days, and ending on Friday 11 July at 11:59pm, it’s the perfect time to bag a bargain. There are discounts on a huge range of popular brands, including Apple, Ninja and Cerave, plus Amazon’s own Kindle, Fire and Echo Dot devices.

In order to take advantage of the best deals on everything from AirPods to air fryers, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member. However we have some good news for those who aren’t sure about forking out £8.99 per month: you can start a free 30-day trial today to access the deals, so long as you haven’t already used up a trial.

So, what is Amazon Prime? Is it really worth the monthly fee? From free one-day delivery to a giant library of on-demand music, TV shows, and movies, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s premium subscription service.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that unlocks a range of perks, whether you’re shopping on Amazon or using its streaming services. Prime started by offering free deliveries and one-day shipping, but it has since expanded to include a much wider range of benefits, making it an appealing option for frequent Amazon shoppers.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

You can pay for Amazon Prime monthly or annually. The monthly plan costs £8.99 per month and gives you the option to cancel at any time. The annual plan is cheaper at £95 per year, working out to £7.92 per month, but you have to commit to being a member for 12 months.

If you’re a student or between 18 and 22 years old, a membership is half the price at £4.49 a month.

Is there a free Amazon Prime trial?

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to new customers, which automatically renews at £8.99 per month once the trial ends. Students and 18 to 22-year-olds can get an even longer six-month trial. This is the best way to test-drive all of the benefits of Prime before committing to a paid subscription.

You'll have full access to all of the usual Prime benefits during the trial period, including those Prime-exclusive deals in the four-day Prime Day sale. You can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Since starting out as a way to get free deliveries, Amazon Prime has grown to include much more. Amazon offers its own video, music, and gaming services, so your Prime membership could include all the entertainment services you might need.

Free one-day delivery: The main draw for most members, this perk gives you unlimited free delivery on millions of eligible items. If you shop regularly at Amazon, this benefit alone can be worth the £8.99 per month subscription fee.

The main draw for most members, this perk gives you unlimited free delivery on millions of eligible items. If you shop regularly at Amazon, this benefit alone can be worth the £8.99 per month subscription fee. Free same-day delivery: Depending on where you live in the UK, you can get same-day delivery on orders above £20. For orders less than £20, you’ll pay a £1.99 delivery fee.

Depending on where you live in the UK, you can get same-day delivery on orders above £20. For orders less than £20, you’ll pay a £1.99 delivery fee. Prime Video: Amazon’s telly streaming service hosts thousands of movies and TV shows for free, including originals like Clarkson’s Farm and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Amazon’s telly streaming service hosts thousands of movies and TV shows for free, including originals like Clarkson’s Farm and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Music: The Spotify-style streaming service gives you access to more than 100 million songs, albums and podcasts.

The Spotify-style streaming service gives you access to more than 100 million songs, albums and podcasts. Prime Reading: Your Prime subscription gives you access to thousands of free books and magazines on your Kindle device.

Your Prime subscription gives you access to thousands of free books and magazines on your Kindle device. Prime Gaming: Access to dozens of free games, including classics like Tomb Raider I-III.

Access to dozens of free games, including classics like Tomb Raider I-III. Deliveroo Plus Silver: Amazon Prime includes Deliveroo Plus Silver, which gives you free delivery from select restaurants on orders above £15.

Amazon Prime includes Deliveroo Plus Silver, which gives you free delivery from select restaurants on orders above £15. Access to Prime deals: Prime members get early access to short-lived lightning deals, plus exclusive discounts in the biannual Prime Day sales.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether Amazon Prime is worth it depends on your shopping habits. If you’re a regular shopper at Amazon, the free shipping alone could end up saving you money over time. The addition of entertainment options like Prime Video and Amazon Music sweetens the deal, offering value for money compared to subscribing to these services separately.

Luckily, you don’t have to guess whether or not Amazon Prime is worth paying for. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime and you can see for yourself if the service is right for you.

