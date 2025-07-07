Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and there are already some impressive discounts on some of the best electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips and more.

Often a highlight of any Amazon sale, I’m tracking Prime Day deals in real-time to bring you only the genuine bargains. And as the writer of IndyBest’s guide to the best electric toothbrush deals, I know how to spot a good deal from a dud.

My main advice for finding an electric toothbrush discount is to watch out for misleading offers. You’ll often see deep discounts of 50 per cent or more on the most popular brushes, but those seemingly huge savings repeat like clockwork throughout the year. But to help make your life easier, I track the prices of electric toothbrushes year-round, so I can filter out the fake bargains and bring you only the best electric toothbrush deals.

Whether you’re ready to invest in a high-tech model with AI coaching and pressure sensors, or you want a reliable brush for that dentist-fresh feeling, we’ll update this page as new offers drop.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best electric toothbrush deals this Amazon Prime Day

The IndyBest team of shopping experts and I have been covering Amazon Prime Day for many years. I track the prices of electric toothbrushes year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. I’ve been researching the best electric toothbrush brands and testing a whole host of different options in my guide to the best, so I’m personally recommending the ones that I think are actually worth your money.

Best Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals for 2025 are:

Oral-B iO2: Was £100, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

As you’ll soon be able to tell, I’ve tested a lot of electric toothbrushes and through lots of research and trialling, I found this model to be the best. And it’s currently the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon. The iO2 strips back all the bells and whistles of pricier models in the iO range, “while keeping the all-important, premium, oscillating brush head technology”. There are also plenty of features to help with brushing, including a pressure sensor and a 30-second timer. If you’re looking for a reliable toothbrush, this is the one to pick.

Oral-B Vitality Pro: Was £49.99, now £21.41, Amazon.co.uk

Now less than half price, the Oral-B Vitality Pro is a brilliant entry-level electric toothbrush. It strips away the fancy features of pricier models but retains the essential two-minute timer and a powerful oscillating head for a reliably thorough clean. It’s a simple, budget-friendly upgrade from a manual brush.

Oral-B vitality pro, two-pack: Was £80, now £36.76, Amazon.co.uk

This twin-pack gets you two Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrushes for less than the usual price of one. A great no-frills option from a trusted brand, the Oral-B vitality pro two-pack is perfect for kitting out a couple or a family with an effective, dentist-inspired clean that won't break the bank.

Suri sustainable electric toothbrush: Was £75, now £56, Amazon.co.uk

Riding high in our best electric toothbrush round-up, the stylish Suri brush has a 25 per cent discount in the Prime Day sale. This eco-friendly brush ditches plastic for a slim aluminium body and recyclable, plant-based heads. Most importantly, it actually works.

In my Suri electric toothbrush review, I wrote that “Suri’s efforts to make the planet a bit less rubbish would be pointless if the electric toothbrush wasn’t up to scratch. Thankfully, it is.” I genuinely love this brush; I was impressed by its “practicality, sleek accessories, simple operation and great all-round cleaning power.”

Philips Sonicare 5300: Was £169.99, now £56.42, Amazon.co.uk

Philips Sonicare brushes use sonic technology to remove plaque, rather than an oscillating brush head, and the 5300 is one of the most affordable in the range. It features two brushing intensities and an ‘easy start’ mode that gradually increases intensity over your first two weeks of brushing to ease you into using an electric toothbrush. Prime Day sees it drop to its lowest ever price.

Philips Sonicare 7100: Was £349.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

I praised the Philips Sonicare 7100, in my review of the best electric toothbrushes, as a solid mid-range option that offers “seriously powerful” sonic cleaning at a much more affordable price point, made even better with an additional 61 per cent off from Amazon.

While it lacks some of the high-end features of the 9900 Prestige model, it uses the same 62,000 vibrations-per-minute technology, delivering “genuinely dentist-fresh results.” I also preferred the Sonicare’s “small oval brush head and thin neck,” which made reaching back teeth easier than other bulkier brushes.

Philips sonicare diamondclean smart: Was £399.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

In his review, Steve found the diamondclean smart to be a premium electric toothbrush that combines sleek design with smart features. The standout detail is its “special charging glass,” which doubles as both a wireless charger and a regular rinsing cup: “a genuinely clever solution” for those mindful of bathroom aesthetics, even if not hugely practical.

The toothbrush itself is praised for its elegant look and long-lasting battery (lasting a week between charges). Plus, now you can grab one of your own with a 60 per cent discount.

Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige: Was £549.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

The manual switch on the toothbrush takes you through three brushing modes, which you can then customise in the Philips Sonicare app. This will send you real-time feedback and brushing mode recommendations, which actually helped me improve my brushing technique, as noted in my review. As we often see with electric toothbrushes, its price tends to fluctuate on Amazon. If you notice it creeping back up, it’s worth holding off until it drops again.

Oral-B iO9: Was £500, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

The Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush was picked in my review as the best for orthodontics, and praised as a premium option that “packs a punch” with its smart design and powerful clean. Sitting just below the flagship iO10, the iO9 still offers “a similar suite of premium features,” according to our tester, including seven cleaning modes shown via intuitive LED graphics. It’s rare that you’ll need to pay full price for the iO9, as it’s often reduced at Amazon. Its oscillating action is “more effective than a sonic brush for cleaning around orthodontics,” making it ideal for those with implants or braces.

Oral-B iO6: Was £330, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

In my review I found this hit “a sweet spot between price and performance”. And with 40 per cent off at Amazon, it’s now even better value. It has a great digital display, the cheapest in the range to include one, making it “easier to see at a glance which of the five brushing modes you’re currently using, as well as things such as battery life and when it’s time to replace the brush head.” While it doesn’t include all the bells and whistles of the iO9, such as the magnetic charger and travel case, the essentials are all here, making the iO6 “a marginally more budget-friendly” but capable choice.

Ordo sonic: Was £59.99, now £45.98, Amazon.co.uk

The Ordo sonic was my pick for the best electric toothbrush for whitening – “all our testers felt that this addition was very effective in getting rid of longer-term stains.” It might not be as fancy as some of the big hitters, but this simple brush is perfect for those on a budget.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive mega sale for its Prime members. It typically runs for 48 hours, but this year you’ll have four days to shop the sale. It usually happens twice a year – once in the summer and again in the autumn. During the event, shoppers can find huge discounts on major brands, including top-rated, tried and tested electric toothbrushes.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop for electric toothbrush deals?

Yes – access to Prime Day discounts is limited to Amazon Prime members. A membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, though students and young adults (ages 18–22) can claim a 50 per cent discount and a six-month free trial. Perks go beyond the sale and include speedy delivery, Prime Video, and access to exclusive deals.

If you’re not already a member, you can still take part by signing up for a 30-day free trial. This gives you full access to Prime Day offers – including any price drops on premium toothbrushes – with the option to cancel before being charged. Just note: the free trial only works if you haven’t used it before.

Check our IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day main guide so you don’t miss out on any of the upcoming deals for 2025