Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s official, Amazon Prime Day 2025 has landed. So if you need to upgrade your worn-out mattress, now’s your chance to do it for less because I’ve found the best mattress deals in the summer sale event.

I’ve covered the sales event for nearly a decade, and while the shopping bonanza delivers a huge range of bargains on everything from beauty and air fryers to Apple products and laptops, mattresses are where you’ll find some of the best deals going.

As The Independent’s resident sleep expert, I’ve been busy tracking mattress prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day to make sure every deal here is a genuine one and, better still, many of the models on offer are ones I’ve personally tried and tested. So, having assessed everything from comfort and support to breathability and how well it stands up to real-life use (read: pets, children and the occasional tea-spillage), you can rest assured that these mattresses are worth your money.

This year, deals are dropping from top-rated and IndyBest-approved brands like Nectar and Silentnight, with some of my favourite mattresses plummeting to the lowest prices I’ve ever seen. So, what are you waiting for? Your best night’s sleep could be just one click away.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best mattress deals this Amazon Prime Day

The IndyBest team of shopping experts and I have been covering Amazon Prime Day for many years. We track the price of mattresses year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. Plus, we only recommend discounts on products we’ve either tested or that are made by brands we trust. In terms of mattresses, I’ve been researching the best mattress brands and testing a whole host of different options in my guide to the best, so I’m personally recommending the ones that I think are actually worth your money.

Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals:

Dormeo octasmart plus memory mattress, double: Was £699, now £404.79, Amazon.co.uk

Was £699, now £404.79, Amazon.co.uk DreamCloud luxury hybrid mattress, double: Was £699, now £539.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £699, now £539.99, Amazon.co.uk Silentnight 1400 eco comfort mattress, king: Was £589, now £510.38, Amazon.co.uk

Was £589, now £510.38, Amazon.co.uk Stompa S flex airflow pocket children’s pocket spring mattress: Was £229, now £160.30, Amazon.co.uk

Dormeo octasmart plus memory mattress, double: Was £699, now £404.79, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

One of my favourite budget mattresses is currently reduced by more than 25 per cent in the double size, thanks to Amazon. While the mattress didn’t quite qualify for my most recent review of the best mattresses, I have in the past tested it and was impressed with its breathability and support, so it’s still one to consider, especially now that it’s on sale. You get a lot of bang for your buck with the octasmart mattress, with the firm and supportive design not compromising on any comfort.

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £519.60, now £435.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Nectar )

If you’re after a king-size mattress, this is one of the best deals right now. I’ve reviewed plenty of Nectar models over the years, from the premier to the hybrid mattress. This model is made from memory foam and has a quilted cooling cover that’s perfect for the ongoing heatwave. The brand claims that it moulds to the contours of your body for a supportive night’s sleep, and our tester agreed. Katie found that the mattress is “both comfy and supportive, and it is exceptional at ensuring you don’t disturb your partner.”

Nectar essential hybrid king mattress: Was £519.60, now £435.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Nectar )

You can save nearly £100 on the essential hybrid model. Boasting a medium-firm design that's great for those who sleep on their back or side and a quilted cooling cover, the mattress is made from both springs and memory foam. The latter works to isolate your movement during the night and provide support.

DreamCloud luxury hybrid mattress, double: Was £699, now £539.99, Amazon.co.uk

( DreamCloud )

This hybrid mattress earned a spot in my review of the best mattresses for 2025. In the guide, I said: “It challenges the brands at the top end of the market at a much lower price.” Despite being lightweight, comfort is not compromised. “The mattress combines memory foam and reinforced edge pocket springs to provide incredible support while feeling soft and comfy.” Best of all, it’s an absolute steal at full price – but it’s now even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day.

Silentnight 1400 eco comfort mattress, king: Was £589, now £343.16, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

While it’s not one we’ve tested, the brand comes IndyBest-approved (we’re big fans of its duvets and cooling pillows) and we have trialled a similar model, which was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars out of five – so you can rest assured that you’re in safe hands. The brand states is particularly suitable for those needing extra support, as well as front or back sleepers.

Stompa S flex airflow pocket children’s pocket spring mattress: Was £229, now £160.30, Amazon.co.uk

( IndyBest )

If you’ve had your eye on a new mattress for your little one, now could be the time to invest. This exact model was chosen as the best mattress for children in our round-up, so you know you’re making a savvy purchase, and there’s currently 30 per cent off.

Our tester said the mattress had been designed with “thoughtful construction” and praised the combination of a cushioned top layer and pocket springs for providing “ample support for growing bodies”. “It’s pretty hard to go wrong with the Stompa S flex airflow pocket sprung mattress – it’s durable, comfortable, supportive and specifically designed for kids,” they said.

Silentnight miracoil ortho mattress, king: Was £399, now £201.67, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Another entry from Silentnight, there’s almost 30 per cent off this king-size mattress. We’ve seen it drop even more in price, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on further discounts when Prime Day arrives. The brand states that this model is extra firm and offers prime spinal support for those who suffer from aches and pains. Plus, it’s finished with a thick layer of soft, supportive fillings for extra comfort. It’s hypoallergenic too, which keeps the mattress naturally dust mite free. Again, the team or I haven’t tested this exact model, but Silentnight is a trusted sleep brand that I’m sure won’t disappoint.

Slumberdown airstream memory cool mattress topper: Was £80, now £65.05, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If the heatwave is disrupting your sleep, a cooling mattress topper could help make your nights more comfortable. This Slumberdown topper was named our best mattress topper for hot sleepers, with our reviewer praising its cooling abilities. They found that, “On particularly humid nights, it efficiently wicked away moisture, ensuring we remained dry and fresh”.

You can usually find this mattress topper reduced on Amazon, so you won’t need to rush to add it to your basket. We’ll let you know if the price drops when Prime Day lands.

Silentnight airmax mattress topper: Was £54, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This mattress topper has been around for a couple of years and often drops in price on Amazon. Our reviewer, Zoe, found that it added “an extra level of cosiness and comfort” to her bed, and she “never overheated” thanks to its mesh material. If this sounds like the right topper for you, we’ll make sure to tell you if Amazon slashes the price even further when the Prime Day sale starts next week.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that its next Prime Day event will take place from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July. The two-day sales event has been extended to four days, giving you even more time to shop the best deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sales event held exclusively for Prime members. Discounts are offered on a range of products across various categories, and you can expect to see top brands like Apple get involved, too. While the main event takes place in July, Amazon hosts similar sales throughout the year, including Prime Big Deal Days and Spring Deal Days.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

In short, yes. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up for membership if you don’t have one already in order to take advantage of the sale.

A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. Or, if you’re between 18 to 22-years-old, you can get it for half the standard price. It comes with heaps of other perks too, including unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

If you’re not a current member, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits. Plus, you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. However, it’s worth noting that the free trial is only available to new customers or those who haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months.

Looking for more Prime Day savings? Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s sales event, including the best deals to shop right now