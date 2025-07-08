I’m a tech writer and these are the best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon’s massive summer sale is officially back. Prime Day runs from today (8 July) until 11 July, and if you’re looking to upgrade your tech, it’s one of the best times of the year to find a great deal on your next laptop.

Rummaging through the discounts to find a genuine bargain can be daunting. Our team of tech experts and I are on hand throughout the sale, tracking prices and filtering out the duds to bring you only the very best Prime Day laptop deals. I’ve personally tested the top models from brands like Dell, Lenovo, Apple and Asus, so I know which deals are worth your money.

Whether your trusty old workhorse is finally giving up the ghost, or you’re a student looking for a new device ahead of the university term, Prime Day is your chance to save hundreds of pounds. Keep scrolling for the best laptop deals as they happen.

Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £499.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now less than half price, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a fantastic deal for anyone after a reliable everyday laptop. It’s a great-value workhorse from a trusted brand, running on a decent Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM – that’s plenty of power for browsing, emails and streaming, all for an unbeatable price.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £1,199.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here’s a huge £300 saving on one of the best laptops I’ve tested. The Asus Zenbook 14 boasts a stunning OLED screen that makes everything from movies to spreadsheets look incredible, packed into a slim, lightweight, and premium-feeling chassis. 16GB of RAM alongside a powerful Ryzen 7 chip gives it top performance too, whether you’re gaming or rendering video on the go.

Lenovo LOQ: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A gateway into the world of portable PC gaming that won’t break the bank, the RTX 3050-powered Lenovo LOQ is now just £599.99 in the Prime Day sale. This affordable gaming laptop has enough graphical muscle to handle modern games, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to play the latest titles or tackle processor-intensive tasks.

HP Chromebook 14”: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Perfect for students, kids, or anyone needing a simple, no-fuss laptop for browsing and writing, this HP Chromebook is a bargain at just £149.99. With a long battery life and Google’s straightforward web-based operating system, it’s a hassle-free and affordable alternative to more powerful laptops in the sale.

HP stream 14in: Was £229.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for an ultra-cheap Windows laptop, the HP Stream is a steal at just £129.99. It’s ideal for basic tasks like sending emails, working on documents, and watching videos, and this £100 discount makes it one of the best-value laptops you’ll find in the sale.

HP Envy x360 14in: Was £899.99, now £629.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Grab a premium 2-in-1 laptop for less with this excellent deal on the HP Envy x360. Its clever hinge lets you flip the screen around to use it like a tablet, offering brilliant versatility at home, at the office or while on the move. With a quality build and powerful performance, it’s a do-it-all device with a hefty £270 Prime Day saving.

Apple MacBook Air (13in, M4): Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Deals on the very latest Apple tech are rare, making this £150 discount on the new M4 MacBook Air worth shouting about. For £849, you get Apple’s latest and most powerful M4 chip, phenomenal battery life and an iconic lightweight design – tech critic David Phelan called it “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” in his MacBook Air review.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: Was £499.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A step up from standard Chromebooks, this ‘plus’ model from Acer packs more power for smoother multitasking and a more responsive experience. If you live in your web browser but need a bit of extra oomph, this is a superb, budget-friendly option with a significant £150 discount. You also get one year of Google One AI membership included, giving you access to perks like advanced Gemini features, extra Google Drive storage and more.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Was £699.99, now £469.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a great and stylish-looking mid-range laptop for work or study. It packs a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and a generous 16in display into a slim and portable design and – this £220 price cut makes it an even more compelling choice.

Asus Vivobook M1502YA: Was £499.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A solid all-rounder for everyday computing, this 15.6in Asus Vivobook is now even better value in the Prime Day sale. Running on the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM, it's ideal for juggling demanding projects as well as daily tasks. The large screen is great for productivity or kicking back with a bit of Netflix.

Asus Vivobook S14: Was £899.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Asus )

Here’s a giant saving on the excellent Asus Vivobook S14, which is superb value at £899.99. The powerful but slim 14in laptop runs on the latest Snapdragon X Plus processor, giving it improved energy efficiency and an impressive 20-hour battery life, while the 16GB of RAM can comfortably handle multitasking the most demanding software.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £237, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you need a laptop for simple browser-based tasks, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. This Asus model has a 10-hour battery life and access to the Google One AI Premium plan – the most advanced version of the Gemini large language model.

MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £899, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Amazon reduced the price of this latest addition to the MacBook Air range back in May, and now, with another price slash, it’s at its lowest ever price at the online retailer. The laptop impressed The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, who called it “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” after putting it to the test.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Was £749, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

You can save £250 on Samsung’s Chromebook thanks to this Prime Day deal. It’s a great choice for those who need a laptop for simple tasks without too many bells and whistles. Gemini, Google’s AI personal assistant, is integrated into the machine, and it can help you to quickly summarise text, craft emails, create social media posts and more. Right now, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,549, now £1,248, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Taking the title of the best Windows laptop, I found the laptop to be “as near to a MacBook-style experience as you’ll find on any Windows laptop”. Even though it is a definite investment at more than £1,200, it has almost 20 per cent off at the moment. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it at since its launch.

Apple MacBook pro M3: Was £1,899, now £1,699.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Sure, it isn’t the very latest MacBook, but this is still a very good laptop. In my guide to the best laptops, I found that this model is “a masterpiece of design”, and that hasn’t changed just because there’s a slightly newer version. This powerful laptop is great for heavy-duty tasks like video editing.

