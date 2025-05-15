Are Brita’s water filters worth it? Our wellbeing editor put one to the test

Brita marella filter jug 2.4l
- Capacity: 2.4l
- Size: 10.5cm x 25.8cm x 25.8cm
- Why we love it
- Easy to use
- Affordable
- Well designed
- Water tastes great
- New improved filters
- Filter cartridges are recyclable
- Take note
- Cartridges need to be replaced and cost extra
- Jug is plastic
While your water should contain minerals, most of which are good for you, tap water can also pick up other minerals and heavy metals on its way to you through the water system. The UK’s tap water is some of the safest in the world, but that doesn’t mean lead, nickel, copper and arsenic aren’t present, especially if you live in an old house.
Having read that a Brita filter can reduce levels of lead, copper and other contaminants that may be present in tap water and reduce limescale, I opted to test this marella jug, which is reasonably priced at £21.99. It comes with three filter cartridges ready to install, but you do need to replace them. A pack costs around £30, but you can opt for Amazon’s own brand filters, which are cheaper but I can’t vouch for them.
Each Brita-approved cartridge lasts a whole month, delivering approximately 150l of filtered water. They are made of plastic, so I felt a little guilty throwing them away. However, Brita does offer a recycling programme – you simply take your used cartridges to your closest collection point.
The filters feature a new micro-mesh to reduce microparticles, which apparently makes them four times better than the previous cartridges and ideal for older houses and pipes, which gave me a little peace of mind. They filter in four stages, first with super fine mesh for larger particles, then with microcarbon made from coconut shells. After that water moves through ion exchange pearls which soften it and finally there’s more mesh.
As for the jug itself, it was lightweight, held 2.4l of water and provided very fresh-tasting water. I kept it in the fridge and ran it through the dishwasher once a week, removing the filter before doing this. I was worried that this might damage the filter reminder that shows you how much time you have left before a change is needed, but it seemed absolutely fine.
The jug is easy to refill thanks to the flip-up lid, and the little spout cover was a nice touch, designed to protect the water inside from any dust in the kitchen should you have yours on the countertop instead of the fridge.
If I were to be extra critical I’d say making a filter jug that helps remove microplastics from water out of plastic seems a little counterintuitive, but a glass version is available. It costs slightly more at £44.99 but is still very affordable compared to many other at-home filter products.