“Thousands have lived without love, not one without water,” said W. H. Auden. Though water is life’s most essential and vital resource, the majority of Brits drink less than a litre of water a day – far below the recommended daily dose.

Our chronic dehydration is a problem because water is vital for the health of every single cell, tissue and organ in our bodies. It regulates our body temperature, aids our digestive system, helps our kidneys clear out toxins and waste, lubricates and cushions joints, and can even help you lose weight.

In countries where tap water is safe to drink, drinking enough water is considered one of the easiest and cheapest ways to stay healthy. Sure, you can splurge on pricey water from health shops, or add electrolytes, but just glugging eight glasses a day right from the tap is enough to keep us healthy and hydrated.

Given how fundamental hydration is to health, it’s no surprise that wellness trends often centre around enhancing the way we consume it. WaterTok gave us a fascination with Stanley Cups and AirUp bottles and now, hydrogen water bottles have entered the scene.

When I heard about the hydrogen water bottle phenomenon I was intrigued but sceptical. Ranging in price from £25 to £300, these water bottles infuse regular water with added hydrogen molecules that supposedly offer wellbeing benefits.

What is hydrogen water?

Devotees claim drinking hydrogen water can do everything from help with blood sugar control and weight management to reduced cholesterol and inflammation. It’s also said to help with seasonal allergies, fatigue, skin health and athletic performance thanks to its antioxidant properties.

Though sceptics have pointed out that hydrogen, being a gas, may not remain in water long enough to deliver actual benefits. Some health experts also maintain that our bodies already have built-in antioxidant systems that work efficiently enough on their own.

On TikTok, where hydrogen water is much-discussed, there are two very clear camps: on one side, those professing hydrogen water has changed their lives (and, suspiciously, sometimes offering discount codes for viewers), and those rolling their eyes, calling the trend a scam and marvelling that people pay good money for “a bottle that makes water into water”.

One of the biggest proponents for hydrogen water is Gary Brecka, a biologist and biohacker. On his podcast The Ultimate Human, Brecka waxes lyrical about the unique benefits of hydrogen water. Brecka says that science shows it’s, “the best water you can put in your body”.

But given that water is the most abundant substance on the planet, and its health benefits are already practically endless, do we really need to try to “hack” it?

Read more: How to spot the symptoms of burnout and treat them, according to wellbeing experts

Julia Etman, a nutritionist at Healf, says that the core benefit of hydrogenised water that’s been observed in studies is antioxidant support but there isn’t a great deal of data to support far-reaching health claims.

“While research is ongoing, early findings suggest hydrogen-enriched water could help counter oxidative stress – one of the key contributors to cellular ageing and fatigue. It’s also being explored for its potential role in supporting overall cellular and metabolic health.”

“Molecular hydrogen is one of the smallest and most bioavailable molecules in nature,” she explains. “It can slip into cells, where it may help neutralise harmful free radicals – the kind produced by poor sleep, stress, or intense physical activity. What sets it apart is its selective antioxidant action, meaning it only targets the bad free radicals, leaving the beneficial ones to do their job.

"Preliminary research suggests that by reducing oxidative stress, hydrogen water may support better nutrient absorption and contribute to a balanced gut microbiome, further enhancing overall wellbeing. Some people report improvements in energy, recovery, and inflammation.”

While Julia says that “scepticism is always valid” and that there’s no "one-size-fits-all approach to wellbeing”, she points to a growing body of research – more than 1,300 studies globally – which examine the effects of molecular hydrogen, including in water form.

“While some early studies suggest potential benefits for inflammation, metabolism, athletic recovery, and even mood, the science is still developing,” Julia adds. “Most studies are small-scale or preliminary, and more robust, long-term human trials are needed. The results are encouraging, but not yet conclusive.”

The jury seemed to be out on the effects so I decided to order the Echo Water Flask at an eye-watering £299 to test them for myself.