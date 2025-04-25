Can hypnotherapy help cure my anxiety? I saw results after just one session

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We all feel anxious at different points in our lives. Maybe while preparing for a job interview, or ahead of having a difficult conversation. But, like 37 per cent of women and 30 per cent of men in the UK, anxiety is a part of my day-to-day life, rather than an irregular occurrence. Simply opening an email can make me feel the same way as I do going to the dentist for a filling.

Like most people with a generalised anxiety disorder, mine started when I was an adolescent. In my early twenties, I began taking SRRIs, which I continued with for over five years – aligning me with over a quarter of people on antidepressants in the UK. I also tried several different types of therapy, including CBT and talking therapy. While both made a huge difference to my overall mental health, I still struggle with anxiety in my day-to-day life, although to a lesser extent.

Having tried all the conventional routes, I decided to turn to alternative approaches. It was while looking for guided meditation apps that I found Clementine, an app which offers on-demand guided meditations and hypnotherapy recordings. The app also matches users with hypnotherapists for in-person sessions. I was curious and decided to start researching how effective hypnotherapy might be in treating anxiety disorders. I knew it had the potential to be effective for people battling addictions and phobias but I wasn’t sure about issues with mood.

Can hypnotherapy cure anxiety?

“Hypnotherapy is a brilliant tool for managing anxiety.” Kim Palmer, Founder of Clementine told me. “It works by helping people shift unhelpful thought patterns, calm their nervous system, and ultimately make their stress response a choice. Unlike a lot of traditional talk therapy, it works directly with the subconscious – the place where so many anxious habits and patterns are stored.”

Before taking the plunge myself, I spoke with people who had tried the practice and had first-hand experience. Arun Shergill, a 26-year-old from Milton Keynes, received hypnotherapy from a psychologist, after being referred by his psychiatrist. His sessions, which he had regularly for 11 months, involved him sitting in a chair, while the psychologist helped him to relax into a trance-like state. The psychologist would then verbally take him on a journey, offering different decision points, such as walking down a road and trying to take the known or unknown path. This allowed his unconscious self to make the decisions.

“I always thought I was self-aware, but I’d bottled things up for so long. It made me open my eyes,” Arun says. After this treatment, as well as taking fluoxetine, Arun got his first job in an office, boosting his career. “I’ve had bad patches, but I feel like I’m doing better than ever before. I feel like I’m doing quite well now,” he says.

After hearing about other people’s positive experiences, I decided to bite the bullet and try hypnotherapy for myself.

What happens at hypnotherapy

The Clementine app matched me with Birgitta Ronn, an integrative counsellor and clinical hypnotherapist. Before we met in person, we had a phone consultation to talk about what I was hoping to get from the experience, the issues I wanted to focus on, and what to expect from the session.

I told her about my issues with anxiety and how they’ve manifested in my relationships, as well as my daily life. As it was only the first session, Birgitta suggested that we should focus on building coping mechanisms for some of my more anxious tendencies, rather than trying to explore them deeper – although going deeper can also be a helpful option for some people.

“Hypnotherapy, like any therapy, can stir up deep feelings and it is important that there is an understanding of the needs of the client and their material, a feeling of safety established, and your therapist is well placed to help you should it feel too much,” explains Harika Basharan, lead psychotherapist at The London Practice.

In the lead-up to the session, I’m not really sure what to expect; my main understanding of hypnotherapy comes from that one scene in Donnie Darko, but I suspect that may not be an entirely accurate representation of what goes on during hypnotherapy.

“You will be fully awake, alert and in control. Don’t expect to feel hypnotised. Do expect to feel relaxed and open to work with your emotional material,” Basharan tells me, so I try to adjust my expectations before my appointment.

I arrive at Birgitta’s practice a week later; it’s a room located in an unassuming residential building in south London. I’m greeted by a small cosy space filled with candles, fairy lights, and furniture covered with plush rugs and pillows. The room smells faintly of incense and reminds me of the kind of wellness spaces you sometimes find in the back of esoteric shops, except Birgitta’s qualifications are framed on the walls for all to see.

We begin with 30 minutes of talking, where she digs a little deeper into the causes of my anxiety, asking me questions about my childhood and upbringing, my self-image and my relationships. She also explains a little more about what will happen next, and once we both feel comfortable, she invites me to lie down on the treatment bed and get cosy under the blankets, if I want to – I do.

What follows is a 60-minute deep, guided meditation in which Birgitta leads me deeper into my subconscious by asking me to imagine myself walking down wide stairs, and into a comfortable and warm place where I can no longer feel the weight of my body.

Birgitta then begins speaking directly to my subconscious, encouraging me to think about how I can reframe some of my anxieties. Towards the end of the session, she asks me to imagine a version of myself who embodies everything I’d like to be; more confident in social situations and more resilient to unexpected events. Finally, Birgitta asks me to imagine myself stepping into this more confident, less anxious version of myself and allowing myself to acknowledge what that might feel like.

When I speak with Charlie Meyer, an illustrator from Suffolk, she tells me about a similar experience. She decided to try hypnotherapy at the suggestion of a colleague. Though Charlie was in therapy at the time, she was struggling with a particularly difficult time in her life and was caught up in a stressful legal situation. She started having panic attacks and experiencing acute anxiety. “I was struggling to eat and sleep and getting a constant feeling of panic,” she says.

“The first half of the session was talking about and identifying the issues, but also focused on positives; what I was doing to cope, how I was still going! The second half was the ‘trance’ work. I lay on a bed and she spoke. I had all the stresses popping into my head and felt annoyed that I couldn’t keep them out, But after about 15 minutes I drifted into a sleep state. I could hear the words but my mind was dreamy,” says Charlie.

At her first session, Charlie rated her anxiety at an 8 out of 10, but by the last session that had reduced to a 3, despite the legal issue still not being resolved. She found that she was able to sleep better and her appetite returned. “I still have anxious feelings but I’m no longer in a state of feeling panic and frozen and catastrophising about it all. It seemed to calm my whole nervous system enough to deal with all the stuff instead of feeling like I was about to shut down.”

Like Charlie, I also saw results from the first session. For the rest of the day after my treatment, I felt like I was still in a dream state, almost as if I were underwater. While I was relaxed overall, I could feel parts of my brain running as I processed everything that had just happened. For the next few days, I felt more optimistic and energetic. I deep cleaned my flat the next day, having been neglecting cleaning due to my mental health for a while, and did some journaling to map out who the less-anxious, more actualised version of myself might be.

What to consider before getting hypnotherapy

While hypnotherapy is generally safe and can be effective for a lot of people, there are a few things to consider before making your first appointment. First is the cost. Rosie Weatherley of Mind points out that hypnotherapy isn’t available on the NHS, so you’ll need to cover the cost yourself and sessions cost on average £50-£150, although some are more expensive.

It’s also important to do research before booking. Look into the type of session a hypnotherapist offers to decide if they’re the right person for you. “We recommend researching practitioners before starting treatment to find out what qualifications they have if they are registered with any professional bodies, and whether they have insurance,” adds Weatherley.

It may also be beneficial to get a psychotherapeutic assessment beforehand, to ensure that hypnotherapy won’t cause further issues. Basharan notes that this is especially important if you have psychosis or deep trauma, as hypnotherapy can trigger these issues. “Sometimes we can feel we want something to be so over or think we are ready logically, but the deeper wisdom of the body and emotions may not be ready to open up. Always work respectfully with this in mind,” she cautions.

For me, hypnotherapy helped to bypass my anxious conscious mind, if only for an hour or so, to get a deeper understanding of some of the things I felt were holding me back and how I could find the courage to move past them. Although I still experience anxiety in my daily life, I now feel better equipped to self-soothe by leaning on the image of a less anxious me that Brigitta and I shaped together. It’s definitely something I would try again.

