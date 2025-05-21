Argos bank holiday sale outflanks Amazon Prime Day

As summer begins and Amazon’s Prime Day looms on the horizon, Argos is firing the sales event starting pistol early with the return of its Big Red Event. Just in time for the late May bank holiday, the high street favourite has launched thousands of deals across top-rated tech, home appliances, toys, furniture and more.

Running until 3 June, the Argos sale features some of IndyBest’s most highly rated brands, including Dyson, Shark, Samsung, Ninja, and Nespresso. Whether you’re eyeing up a cordless vacuum, smart tablet, or air fryer to get your summer cooking off to a flying start, this is one of the best times to buy. There are savings of up to 50 per cent available and there’s the added bonus of Argos’s speedy same-day delivery.

To help you shop smarter, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the sale. Plus our pick of the best deals on tried-and-tested favourites.

What is Argos’s Big Red Sale?

Argos’s Big Red Event is the retailer’s seasonal savings bonanza, offering discounts from 10 per cent to 50 per cent across thousands of lines. This includes big-ticket items from well-loved brands such as Samsung, Bose, Ninja, Habitat, and more. The sale is designed to rival events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, giving shoppers the chance to bag premium tech and home essentials at a discount.

To access the savings, you’ll need to use one of four promo codes at checkout – RED10, RED20, RED30, or RED50 – each unlocking a different level of discount on selected lines. Deals are available online and in-store, and many include fast same-day delivery or click-and-collect options.

When is Argos’s Big Red Sale?

The sale is live now and runs through to Monday 3 June 2025, covering the late May bank holiday weekend. However, with limited stock and popular lines already going fast, it’s worth getting in early if there’s something specific you’re after.

Our favourite deals you can shop right now

We’ve spotted some IndyBest-approved brands and products in the Argos sale that have impressed us in previous reviews and tests. Here are our top picks worth adding to your basket:

Ninja 1.4L CREAMi ice cream and frozen dessert maker: Was £200, now £160, Argos.co.uk

( Ninja )

Summer just got a lot sweeter with this multi-function frozen treat maker. “After experimenting with a few preset programs, we can confirm the process is pretty fool-proof,” wrote our tester in their Ninja Creami review. They were blown away by the machine's versatility, making a huge variety of cold, sweet treats at the push of a button. Now with code RED20, you can score 20 per cent off this delicious device.

Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi pod coffee machine: Was £150, now £75, Argos.co.uk

( Brigitt Earley )

With one-touch brewing and automatic pod detection, the Nespresso Vertuo is quick and easy to use. In a hands-on test, our tester, Zoe Phillimore, named it the best for long-coffee, and said, “the coffee produced was great for a pod machine with “even a good amount of crema on top”. Thanks to Argos, you can save a huge 50 per cent on this swanky coffee machine with the code RED50.

Shark anti-hair-wrap corded vacuum cleaner with flexology: Was £250, now £175, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Looking for a vacuum that can tackle all the floor types in your home? We’ve got you covered. Score 30 per cent off this tried and tested Shark vacuum with the code RED30 at Argos. Our expert tester loved how flexible and lightweight this model was, writing in their review: “This nifty corded stick vacuum made cleaning (almost) a pleasure, thanks to it’s slim, lightweight design.” They were able to easily reach under furniture, thanks to Shark’s flexology technology, which bends the flexible wand at the touch of a button. This is a cordless version of the model our expert tested, making it even easier to cruise around your home.

Dyson corrale hair straightener: Was £399.99, now £319.99, Argos.co.uk

( Dyson )

In our review of the best cordless hair straighteners, this set from Dyson was picked as the best for everyday use. Our tester loved the attention to detail and clever technology used to create these powerful straighteners. They wrote: “The corrale gives you up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling, which was plenty of time for us to smooth over our locks, which were left looking shinier and noticeably less frizzy.” Now save 20 per cent off with the code RED20.

