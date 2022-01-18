May half-term is almost here, and you may be looking for trips, days out and activities to keep the family busy. However, once you’ve paid for tickets, food, transport and, of course, a trip to the gift shop, excursions can be very expensive.

Luckily, our team of expert deal-hunters are always on the lookout for discounts. We’ve done the hard work for you and found the best deals and ways to save on theme parks from Alton Towers to Legoland, as well as UK staycations and train travel.

We’ll keep updating this page as we spot more deals, so bookmark it and check back for the best May half-term offers.

Our pick of the best May half-term deals:

Book a short break at Alton Towers

Enjoy early access to rides at Alton Towers when you book an overnight stay ( Alton Towers )

If you’ve got little thrill-seekers to entertain over half-term, look no further than Alton Towers. The theme park is best known for exhilarating rides like Nemesis Reborn and Toxicator, which is new for 2025. There’s plenty for younger kids too, with rides, play areas, and meet-and-greets with well-loved characters in CBeebies Land.

You can extend your visit into a short break. There are lots of places available to book in or around the theme park, starting from £49 per person per night at the beach-themed Splash Landings Hotel during half-term. As a hotel guest, you’ll get breakfast and free parking included with your overnight stay, as well as early entry to popular rides on the second day of your stay.

Stays are also available to book at the Alton Towers Hotel (from £56 per person), as well as cosy options in the Woodland Lodges (from £62 per person) and Stargazing Pods (from £32 per person).





Save on advance bookings at Warwick Castle

See the Wars of the Roses brought to life in a jousting show at Warwick Castle this half-term ( Warwick Castle )

If your kids can’t get enough of knights, princesses and dragons, they’ll love the activities at Warwick Castle this May half-term. There’s a retelling of the Wars of the Roses brought to life through a jousting show, birds of prey on display, meet-and-greets with Zog the dragon and lots more.

Booking in advance will bring your tickets down to £29 per person, with under-2s and carers receiving free entry. Tickets can cost up to £39 when booked on the day, so you can save a fair chunk when booking for the whole family ahead of time.





Enjoy Lego Festival activities at Legoland

A visit to Legoland Windsor this half-term will also give you access to Lego Festival activities ( Legoland Windsor )

The Lego Festival runs from now until the 8th of June, so Legoland Windsor makes for a great May half-term trip. As well as earning a Legoland Driving Licence and swooping through the air on The Dragon ride, kids can enjoy extra activities including brick-building challenges, dance parties, music and more. The festivities continue beyond half-term too, with Lego’s World Play Day on 11 June bringing a whole host of activities and entertainment.

The cheapest tickets start from £39 per person if you visit during the last Sunday or Monday of the month, the latter of which is also a bank holiday. A walk-up ticket on the day can cost up to £68, so it pays to plan.





Book a last-minute staycation with Away Resorts

Book a stay at with Away Resorts at Newquay Bay for access to Cornwall’s beautiful coastline ( iStock )

You may think it’s too late to book a trip away for May half-term or the bank holiday weekend. However, we’ve spotted some great options at Away Resorts, with holiday parks nestled in the Scottish countryside, on the sandy seafronts of North Wales and surrounded by stunning scenery in Cornwall.

You can use our discount code below to get 10 per cent off your stay.





Save on travel with a family & friends railcard

A family and friends railcard is a must if you’ve got train travel planned this half-term ( iStock )

You may be making a train journey or two this half-term, whether that’s to visit loved ones or head on days out. However, the cost of train tickets can quickly add up, particularly if you’re travelling as a family. An easy way to save on tickets is with a family and friends railcard. This can be used on tickets for up to four adults travelling with four children under 16 years old. Adults will get a third off train travel, while children will benefit from a 60 per cent discount.

The family and friends railcard costs £35 a year, or £80 for 3 years, so while there’s an initial outlay, it quickly pays for itself in the savings that you’ll make.





