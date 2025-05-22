Here’s where kids can eat for free this May half-term

With May half-term just around the corner, you might be on the lookout for fun family activities. There are few things as special as a delicious meal with your family, but costs can quickly add up.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the restaurants, cafes and supermarkets where your kids can eat for free during the school holidays.

However, we use the term ‘free’ with some caution. Most locations require you to purchase an adult meal in order to get your child’s meal for free. With this in mind, we’ve also done some digging to find out how much an adult meal costs so you can estimate your total bill.

Whether it’s a coffee break in the middle of your weekly shop or a lunchtime pizza treat, we’ve found a range of cuisines and options that suit different budgets. Keep reading for our pick of the best kids eat free offers this May half-term.

Free piccolo meal at Pizza Express

Kids can get a free piccolo meal at Pizza Express over the school holidays ( Pizza Express )

If your kids love pizza and pasta, you can get a free piccolo meal (aka the restaurant’s kids’ menu) when you order any main course from the standard menu. The offer runs from Monday 26 May to Sunday 1 June and kids will get dough balls to start, a pizza, pasta or salad as a main, plus a dessert and bambinoccino. Keep in mind that if you’re going as a group, you’ll only get one free kids' meal per adult at the table. A classic margherita at a Pizza Express in London costs £12.25, so you won’t need to spend too much to make the most of the offer.

Free kids buffet at Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s lunchtime deal includes one free kids’ buffet when you spend £10 at the restaurant. Using the code KEF when you book will secure you the freebie, which you can use from Friday 23 May to Monday 2 June, up until 3pm each day. Kids can choose from unlimited pizza, pasta and salad options and for an extra £2 (using the code MOREKEF when you book), they’ll get a bottomless soft drink and ice cream included.

Free meal at Prezzo

Children up to 12 years old can get three courses from Prezzo’s kids menu for free, with the purchase of one adult main meal from Monday 26 May to Sunday 1 June. Kids can tuck into a starter, main and dessert with fried mozzarella, carbonara, pepperoni pizza, and lots more. A kids’ meal at the Italian restaurant chain usually costs around £8.50, so you can make a decent saving with this offer. An adult meal will cost you £15 upwards, depending on the location.

Free meal at Bill’s

Two kids can eat for free for every main adult purchased at Bill’s during half-term ( Bill's )

Whether it's a stack of pancakes for breakfast or a bowl of creamy mac and cheese for lunch, children can tuck into a free meal at Bill’s this half-term. Up to two kids can eat for free if one adult orders any main, so this beats most restaurants, which offer one free kids’ meal per adult. The offer is valid all day from Monday 26 May to Friday 6 June, excluding weekends. Adults can get avocado on sourdough for around £11.25 or a Greek salad for £13.95, so you’re looking at spending around £20 as a group of three, once you add on a service charge.

Free meal at Côte Brasserie

French-inspired cuisine might not be top of your child’s list, but Côte Brasserie has options for little gourmands, such as steak frites or French onion soup, as well as classic comforts like tomato pasta bake and burgers. Parents have from Monday 26 May to Saturday 1 June to redeem the offer and need to spend at least £20 to get the free two-course kids’ meal.

60p meal at Asda cafes

Asda has lowered the price of its kids’ cafe meal deal from £1 to 60p, and you won’t need to buy an adult meal or spend a certain amount to use the offer. Kids can choose from pasta with meatballs, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza, and they’ll receive a free piece of fruit with their hot meal. The offer is running for the whole of May, so it can be used over most of the half-term.

Free meal at Tesco cafes and coffee shops

Clubcard members can claim a free Tesco kids meal this half-term ( Tesco )

You can spend as little as 65p on a piece of fresh fruit at a Tesco cafe or coffee shop this half-term, and you’ll be able to claim one free kids' meal worth up to £4 when you use your Clubcard. Breakfast options for little ones include pancakes and beans on toast, while the lunch menu has fish fingers, chicken goujons and tomato pasta shells with garlic bread. The offer is valid from Monday 26 May to Friday 30 May, so it’s perfect timing for half-term.

Free meal at Morrisons cafes

When you spend £5 or more on an adult’s meal at a Morrisons cafe this half-term, you’ll also get a free kids' meal. If your child is picky, they can build their own breakfast or main meal, and they’ll get a drink included too. The offer is available every day, not just during half-term, and is for children aged 16 years or younger.

£1 meal at Dobbies garden centre

Take a break from garden centre shopping this half-term with Dobbies’s offer. Kids can get a meal for just £1 when you buy a traditional adult breakfast or main course lunch option, both of which start from around £9. Kids can choose from cooked breakfasts, jacket potatoes, fish fingers, pasta and more. Some Dobbies restaurants have soft play areas, so you can relax while they play.

Free meal at Heathrow Airport

Get a free kids meal before heading on a half-term holiday ( iStock )

If you’re jetting off from Heathrow Airport this May half-term, there are restaurants across the airport’s terminals where kids eat for free. When you spend £14.95 or more on an adult meal at a participating restaurant, such as Leon or Giraffe, you’ll get one free meal from the restaurant’s children’s menu. You can claim a maximum of four free kids' meals per table, and the offer can be used all through half-term from Monday 26 May to Monday 2 June.

