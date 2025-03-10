Warwick Castle is one of the UK’s most loved historical attractions, with nearly a thousand years of rich history to its name and so many fun activities for the whole family. Originally built by William the Conqueror in 1068, Warwick Castle has undergone many transformations, passed between families, seen attacks, witnessed civil war, and even acted as the prison to a king – it’s no surprise that this impressive medieval fortress welcomes over 750,000 visitors each year.

One of Merlin Entertainments attractions, Warwick Castle has been transformed into more of an experience for visitors in recent years, with falconry shows, live jousting tournaments, spooky visits to the Castle Dungeon, and plenty for the little ones, too – namely the Horrible Histories Maze and the presence of Zog at Warwick Castle.

If you’re planning on taking a trip to Warwick Castle in the coming months, we’ve found plenty of ways to help you save on your tickets, so you’ve got more money to spend on souvenirs (think play versions of medieval weapons and your very own armour). Keep reading to find out how you can visit this captivating fortress for less.

Plan ahead for Easter half term and the summer holidays, and save a whopping 43 per cent on Warwick Castle tickets. Single day tickets start from £22 when you buy them in advance online. If you wait to get your tickets when you arrive, you'll pay upwards of £39, so it's well worth taking a few minutes beforehand to book them prior to your visit. Entry to Warwick Castle includes the spectacular live shows and exhilarating attractions, which will give you a fascinating overview of what life at Warwick Castle looked like. You'll also get a rainy day promise included, which means that should the weather not be in your favour, you can reschedule.

( iStock )

Joined by other big names in the attraction sphere like Cadbury World, Legoland Discovery Centre and Sea Life, Warwick Castle is part of Merlin Entertainments attractions. As long as you plan to visit your second attraction within 90 days from the date you visit Warwick Castle, you can get a combination ticket, and save up to 37 per cent on your booking – perfect for anyone looking to tick some must-visit attractions off their list.

Locals to Warwick Castle will get exclusive ticket prices whether you want to to visit for the umpteenth time or are totally new to the castle’s charms. If you book before 31 March 2025 and have a B, CV, OX, or MK postcode, your entry will start from just £17.40.

Warwick Castle is also the perfect place for a short break stay, with fantastic deals starting from just £55 per person when you pair your visit to the castle with stays in the Woodland Lodges, Medieval Glamping Tents, Tower Suites, or the newly-opened Warwick Castle Hotel. When you return to your hotel after a fun-filled day out, you’ll enjoy even more action packed entertainment, before getting cosy in one of the many room styles.

How we find the best Warwick Castle discount codes

The Independent’s savvy team of deal hunters are committed to bringing you the best deals, whether that’s on family days out or bestselling products. With Warwick Castle being a popular British attraction, we’re always searching for ways to help you save on your next visit. We track the prices of tickets throughout the year so that we can alert you when great offers become available.

Why you can trust us

Since 1986, we’ve been consumer champions atThe Independent, keeping you up to date with the latest news on products, brands and retailers that we know you love. Throughout the year, we keep track of the best discounts during some of the biggest annual shopping events of the year – think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Boxing Day sales – and day-to-day savings on tried and tested products.

To keep up to date with our pick of the best savings, check out our dedicated deals section