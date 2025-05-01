The early May bank holiday weekend is finally here – the sun’s out (for now), payday has landed and the sales are in full swing. From beach breaks and must-have beauty buys to personalised prints and high-spec tech, there’s tempting savings up for grabs – including exclusive discount codes you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you're looking for last-minute travel deals, stocking up on makeup staples or replacing your tired old phone, we've rounded up the best deals to shop right now. Scroll on for our edit of limited-time offers from brands including Expedia, Charlotte Tilbury, Jet2holidays, VistaPrint and more.

Best bank holiday travel deals

Exclusive six per cent off Expedia bookings

open image in gallery There's an exclusive six per cent off accommodation bookings for our readers ( iStock )

From Cornwall to Croatia, Expedia has thousands of hotels and properties worldwide, catering to all budgets. Ideal for overnight stays or longer holidays, you can save up to 25 per cent right now as a One Key member.

Plus, there’s an extra six per cent off all accommodation bookings with our exclusive code – and this includes city breaks, beach resorts and countryside retreats. Don’t forget, Expedia also offers flexible booking on many properties, so you can lock in the discount now and change your plans later if needed.





Save £100 per person on 2025/2026 getaways with Jet2holidays

open image in gallery Book your 2025/2026 holiday as a myJet2 member to save £100 per person ( iStock )

For a limited time, Jet2holidays is offering £100 off per person on all 2025 and 2026 package holidays. That’s a significant saving of up to £400 for a family of four, with free child places available on selected holidays.

The discount applies to all destinations, whether you're planning a city break, a beach holiday or a villa stay. Jet2holidays package deals include flights, luggage, hotel transfers and ATOL protection, plus you can secure your booking with a low deposit. To access the deal, just make sure you're registered as a myJet2 member.





Best bank holiday shopping deals

Get 20 per cent off Charlotte Tilbury bestsellers

open image in gallery There's 20 per cent off Charlotte's bestselling flawless collection ( Charlotte Tilbury )

If your makeup bag is in need of a glow-up, Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless collection has 20 per cent off when purchasing any of the new super nudes range. We’re talking Hollywood flawless filter, airbrush flawless foundation, airbrush flawless finish and the iconic magic cream. Whether you’re prepping for a summer wedding or just want to upgrade your collection, this is the time to stock up. Just apply the promo code below at checkout to redeem your discount.





Exclusive 10 per cent off VistaPrint orders

open image in gallery Personalise your home and business essentials with an exclusive 10 per cent off ( VistaPrint )

In the midst of wedding planning? Launching a side hustle? Vistaprint is offering our readers an exclusive 10 per cent off orders over £50. Design your own business cards and signage or create personalised photo books, calendars and stationery – there’s no shortage of ideas and inspiration. You have until 31 May to redeem this offer, so don’t hang around.





Up to £500 off Samsung tech

open image in gallery Samsung's spring sales are coming in strong with up to £150 off the Galaxy S25 range ( Samsung )

Samsung’s spring offers are bringing the goods this May. Gamers can take advantage of up to £500 off selected high-tech monitors, plus there’s £150 off the galaxy S25+ and S25 ultra. Better yet, Samsung is throwing in a free pair of galaxy buds3 pro.





First-time app users can get 5 per cent off their first order when shopping via the Samsung app. Visit our dedicated Samsung discount codes page to grab the code.

Best bank holiday days out

Save 55 per cent on Legoland tickets

open image in gallery Whether you’re looking to visit historical sites or something for your Lego-obsessed little ones, there’s a destination for everyone ( Legoland® Windsor Resort )

If you're planning a family day out over the bank holiday or looking ahead to the May half term, there’s over 50 per cent to be saved on Legoland Windsor tickets when you book online in advance.

Prices start from around £29 per person, compared to over £60 on the day. The discount applies to both off-peak and peak dates, and includes access to all the park’s rides, attractions, shows and themed zones. It's worth booking early for the best availability and lowest prices.





£10 gift card with National Trust memberships

open image in gallery Enjoy endless days out with a National Trust membership ( iStock )

For those planning to make the most of the warmer weekends and school holidays, a National Trust membership is a brilliant investment, with unlimited access to hundreds of historic homes, gardens, coastlines and nature trails across the UK. Right now, you’ll get a £10 gift card with joint, family, individual or young person memberships.

Spend your gift card at any of the on-site cafés, shops (including online) or towards a National Trust holiday booking. Memberships start from just £48 per year – plus those over 60, who have been a member for the last three years, can enjoy 25 per cent off the senior membership.





