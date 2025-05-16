Samsung’s new Galaxy phone is razor thin, but will it affect performance?

Samsung has shaved off a few millimetres with a smaller-than-usual 3900mAh battery, which it says has been optimised to deliver all-day battery life and 24 hours of video playback time. The entry-level Galaxy S25 uses a slightly larger 4000mAh battery, and battery life wasn’t a huge concern there. It remains to be seen how the thinness of the S25 Edge will affect performance in other areas, particularly when it comes to heat management, one of the main reasons for slowed performance in smaller phones.

Heading off any concerns that the slim profile of the S25 Edge might make it more prone to damage, the phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 with enhanced crack resistance. Combined with the premium titanium materials previously seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone feels reassuringly rigid to hold.

On the back, the S25 Edge adopts Samsung's linear camera arrangement, maintaining a clean and instantly recognisable look. Samsung also touts the phone’s ProVisual image processing engine and enhanced “nightography” capabilities, promising improved performance in various lighting conditions, particularly challenging low-light scenarios.

The 12MP ultrawide camera is capable of macro photography and night photography (The Independent)

Alongside the new ultra-thin phone, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Club, a paid membership program bundling a bunch of benefits and discounts for Samsung fans. Members get an introductory offer of a £100 Klarna voucher off a new phone, zero per cent financing, damage protection and a guaranteed 50 per cent trade-in value when upgrading after 12 months.

The S25 Edge will be available in three finishes when it launches on 30 May: titanium silver, titanium jet black and titanium icy blue. Two models are available at launch: a 256GB version for £1,099 and a 512GB version for £1,199.

Samsung isn’t alone in its mission to make very thin phones. Apple is rumoured to be working on a super-thin iPhone, speculatively called the iPhone Air, which one leaker suggested could measure as little as 5.5mm thick.