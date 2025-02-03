Whether you want a cheap tablet to browse the news over breakfast; a child-friendly tablet for the kids; or a more powerful Samsung, Apple or Microsoft tablet to help you stay productive on the go, there are plenty of discounts on top models out there.

The iPad popularised the form factor and remains the first port of call for most tablet shoppers. Prices stretch from £329 for the cheapest iPad, (£329, Apple.com) to £999 for the latest iPad Pro (£999, Apple.com), but there are plenty of alternatives available, too.

Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from, running on Windows or Android software. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t already in the company’s ecosystem, looking at an alternative brand can be a great idea and can potentially save you lots of money.

For kids’ tablets, look to the Amazon Fire HD range. The tech giant has child-friendly versions of its tablets, designed with parental controls and packaged with a subscription to thousands of age-appropriate books, games and apps. You also get a two-year guarantee against breakages, so you don’t have to worry about the device getting chucked across the room during a tantrum.

Whatever style you’re looking for, our round-up of the best tablet deals can help you save money and find the device that’s right for you.

The best tablet deals for February 2025 in the UK are

Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4): Was £1,299, now £1,199.89, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,299, now £1,199.89, Amazon.co.uk Lenovo Tab P11, 2nd gen: Was £224.89, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £224.89, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: Was £169, now £111.57, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4): Was £1,299, now £1,199.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The iPad Pro 13in won the accolade of best on test in our review of the best tablets. Our tech writer called it “leagues ahead of its already-impressive predecessor”. It’s the thinnest Apple product ever made, and feels “remarkably light and portable”, they praised, and is “compatible with lush new magic keyboard and pencil options”. Expensive, yes, but this deal will shave close to £100 off the price.

Lenovo Tab P11, 2nd gen: Was £224.89, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

Launched in 2022, the second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 remains great value for money, squeezing a high-resolution 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate into a tablet that’s routinely on sale sale for less than £200. It’s not the most powerful device around – expect some slight lag when running demanding apps or multitasking – but the Tab P11 has enough performance for everyday tasks and watching entertainment on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: Was £169, now £111.57, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

A steal at less than £120, Samsung’s budget-friendly A-series impressed us with its bright display and premium-feeling metal frame. It runs on a decently powerful chip, and, while you get less storage and RAM than you would in more-expensive tablets, performance never feels sluggish. The design features battery life up to 10 hours and a Dolby Atmos sound system, as well as front and back cameras for taking calls and capturing memories.

Apple iPad, 10th gen, 2022: Was £329, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Here’s a small saving on the 10th-generation iPad from 2022 – the year Apple’s basic-tier tablet got Face ID and a much neater and larger display. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 kids 8.7in tablet: Was £179, now £139, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

There’s £40 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 kids tablet, thanks to this deal at Very. The tablet comes complete with a protective kids’ case and kids’ entertainment via Samsung Kids. For parents and carers' peace of mind, limits can be set and you can monitor their usage. We haven’t tested this particular tablet, but a different model from Samsung, the tab S8 ultra, featured in our best kids’ tablets review, where it was given four out of five stars.

How we choose the best tablet deals

The IndyBest team scours the internet for deals on the best tablets we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we know and trust. We track the best available prices for Apple’s iPad range – which remains the most popular tablet around – as well as deep discounts on tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Microsoft and Amazon.

What to look out for when shopping for tablet deals

If you’re already invested in Apple’s ecosystem, shopping for iPad deals makes the most sense. The iPad integrates neatly with other iOS devices, such as your phone and laptop, and the basic model is affordable at £329.

For kids, look to the Amazon Fire HD range, which includes tablets for little ones, with drop-proof, hard-wearing cases designed to take a few knocks. They also include subscriptions to kid-friendly books, videos and content.

Looking for more insight? Read our guide to the best tablets