I tested ghd’s new speed hair dryer, and my other styling tools are now redundant

From straighteners to styling sprays, ghd has spent 25 years cementing its place in both professional kits and everyday bathroom cupboards. Now, it has launched a new hair tool: the ghd speed hair dryer.

The brand’s previous dryer (£179, Boots.com) has been used on the likes of Lily James, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian, so when I heard ghd was launching a brand-new model six years later, my interest was immediately piqued.

Powered by the brand’s new halo technology, it works by surrounding the central stream of hot air with a ring of cooler airflow to help reduce scalp temperatures. It promises the high-speed performance ghd is known for, but within a cooler-to-the-touch device, with none of the usual scorch factor.

After trying the tool with ghd stylists in a salon setting, I was keen to see whether I could recreate those sleek, long-lasting results at home, and whether the halo technology really made a difference. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on.

How I tested

Unboxing the ghd speed hair dryer

I used ghd’s speed hair dryer to take my hair from wet to dry while styling it with a bouncy blow-out finish. I have medium-length straight hair (1c texture) and prepped it with heat protection, a hair bonding treatment, styling cream and texture spray.

I also used a ceramic round brush and hair rollers to help give the blow-dry volume and flicky, curled ends. At the end of this review, you’ll find a more detailed rundown of the factors I considered while using the speed hair dryer.

