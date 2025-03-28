Babyliss air wand hair dryer, straightener and styler all-in-one
- Weight: 335g, without attachments
- Settings: Three speed, three heat
- Attachments: Two – straightening and the curved brush volumiser
- Maximum air speed: 123km/hr
- Special features: Uses ‘dual-ionic’ technology to reduce potential heat damage
- Why we love it
- Lightweight, user-friendly design with easy clip-on/detach attachments
- Straightening tool adds the same, if not more of a smoothing effect to hair than traditional tongs
- Blow drying function is surprisingly powerful
- Take note
- The volumiser tool isn’t perhaps small/round enough to create drastic flicks
- Avoid the highest speed setting while styling as it undoes your previous work
Much more lightweight than a traditional hair dryer, I was surprised at the heat and power packed into this little tool. Even without its USP attachments, I’d happily pop this in my guest room as a smaller-size hair dryer.
As for the attachments, I wasn’t sure about the straightener tool at first. Using it underneath the hair (as pictured in the brand’s own demonstration) seemed to push up flyaways and broken hair strands. However, once I got the hang of using the tool in reverse – attachment face down on the hair from root to tip as pictured above – the results were smoothing. I loved the softness of my hair post-straighten, and I don’t think it added any time to my usual blow-dry, straightening routine. For context, my usual tools are ghd’s helios hairdryer (£127.99, Amazon.co.uk) and platinum+ straighteners (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk).
With the curved brush attachment, I pulled the hair at the top of my head upwards from the root to create height, then curved it under my ends for a flicky, feathered finish. The tool is easy to manage, but I did find I had to go over the same sections a few times to set in the curved style. As mentioned, this tool won’t create lofty curls, but it will add dimension and curve. I would be interested to test it again with a mousse or holding cream to see if I could create a more drastic bounce.
Read more: Best scalp massagers that promote hair growth
Just bear in mind that the four-star rating for this tool is because of its effective straightener and blow-dryer functions. That’s not to say I wouldn’t recommend it; it achieved my usual straight style just as fast as my ghd tools for almost £300 less. It’s also considerably lighter and smaller for travelling. However, I’d give the curved brush attachment three out of five - I found it hard to achieve the desired results with ease.