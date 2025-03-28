Ever since a certain air-powered hair tool landed on the market in 2018, fans of fancy at-home styling had been crying out for an affordable Dyson alternative. Last summer, our wishes were granted: enter the Babyliss air wand (£141.71, Amazon.co.uk).

With more than 60 years of history, Babyliss is probably the brand that provided your first hair dryer, the crimpers behind a generation of 90s hairdos, and the beloved Y2K crazy wrap braider. Now, its new air wand promises to act as a blow-dryer, straightener and giver of volume-boosting bouncy locks, all for less than £150.

However, the brand’s three-in-one styler faces stiff competition. It’s up against the ghd duet (£268, Amazon.co.uk), the Shark flexstyle (£249.50, Amazon.co.uk) and, of course, the Dyson airwrap. We’ve already reviewed this trifecta of stylers at IndyBest, so I knew what the Babyliss was up against.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I had the lovely task of seeing whether the tool lives up to its lofty claims – here’s how I got on.

How I tested

Step one: Testing the Babyliss air wand as a blow dryer ( Lucy Smith )

With three different ways* to use the air wand at the time of testing, I tried out each attachment (plus the built-in blow dryer) in different real-world scenarios. I started by rough drying my wet hair with the drying tool, which comes as part of the wand itself. As I worked, I paid attention to the heat, the speed settings and how quickly it got the job done. I also made notes about how loud and light the device was, too.

Once my hair was 90 per cent dry, I clipped on the straightening attachment. At this stage I was looking for glossy results, a brush that felt easy to comb through my hair and as short a straightening session as possible, again noting noise as well as ease of use.

After trying the wand both over and under my hair while straightening, I found that using an over, top-down approach left the best results ( Lucy Smith )

I then tried the volumiser attachment. I initially went into the process hoping for a Matilda Djerf-esque bouncy blow-dry before realising that, unlike the Babyliss hot brush (£33, Amazon.co.uk), this volumiser attachment aims to add dimension and “a voluminous finish” - it makes no promise of soft curls. With this in mind, I tried to mimic the brand’s own results photos for this tool, teasing my strands into flicky ends with a flattering, face-shaping finish.

I curled the brush under to create as much shape as possible (Lucy Smith) ( Lucy Smith )

After completing this last step, I was aware that in an ideal world, I would have tested both the straightening and volumising attachments on 90 per cent dry hair, and since my hair fully dried with the straightener, the latter results felt they had less staying power. For a fairer test, I then re-wet the front section of my hair with a water mister, styling again to test the final tool when used as directed.

*Something to note: since the air wand launched in July 2024, the brand has now released a third attachment to smooth flyaways, which I have not tested.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy has been reviewing beauty products for more than five years and, in terms of hair specifically, she’s covered the likes of L’Oreal, Ghd, Hershesons and more. For IndyBest, she’s headed up guides to the best hair dryers and the best shampoo and conditioner, and she’s spoken to experts – trichologists and hair stylists – to pick their brains on everything from the latest trends to treatments for itchy scalps. Below, see her honest review of the Babyliss air wand.