Former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to be escorted off a flight following an apparent dispute over his seat.

The 36-year-old was seen in a video shared on Sunday (12 January) in which a Frontier Airlines staff member tells him flight attendants won’t “allow [him] to sit in the exit row,” and he’ll have to move seats or will be escorted off the aircraft.

The staff member appeared to speak to him about whether he would be prepared to help other passengers in the event of an emergency.

In a statement on X, Nurmagomedov said: "I speak very decent English and understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my seat. What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I'm not sure.

"After two minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned... after [one and a half hours] I boarded another airline... to my destination.

"I did my best to stay calm and respectful."

Frontier Airlines replied: “We are aware of the incident and are investigating.”