Dickie Bird makes sweet gesture to schoolboy in one of last interviews before death

Dickie Bird made a sweet gesture to schoolboy in one of his last interviews before his death.

The former cricket umpire’s death, at the age of 92, was announced by Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday (23 September).

The club said: "He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility and joy - and a legion of admirers across generations.”

In one of his final interviews in May, the sporting legend spoke with Niall, a young history enthusiast, about his experience growing up during the war, admitting he found it “very frightening” when the air raid sirens went off.

At the end of the sit-down chat, Bird praised Niall and said it was “one of the best interviews” he had ever done.