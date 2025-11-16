Venezuela president breaks into John Lennon song during speech on US tensions

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro broke into John Lennon’s famous peace ballad “Imagine” during a speech on US tension.

Maduro was delivering a speech on the outskirts of the capital, Caracas, on Saturday (15 November), when he asked his communications minister to remind him of the song’s name.

“What a beautiful song, the lyrics. For the young people, look up the lyrics. It’s an inspiration for all times,” the Venezuelan president said.

His comments come as tensions with the US rise amid the presence of warships in the Caribbean near Venezuela’s coast, which the Trump administration says are aimed at fighting drug trafficking.