Donald Trump declared “we’re just going to kill people” the day before Pete Hegseth announced six more “narco-terrorists” died in a strike on another “drug boat”.

The Defense Secretary shared a video on Friday (24 October) of the strike in the Carribean Sea, against a group Mr Hegseth identified as the Tren de Aragua criminal organization.

Forty people have now been killed in a series of strikes the Trump administration has carried out against alleged drug traffickers since September.

On Thursday, when the president was asked by a reporter why he does not ask Congress for an official declaration of war against the cartels, he replied: “Well, I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re going to kill people bringing drugs into our country.

“We’re going to kill them. They’re going to be, like, dead,” he said.