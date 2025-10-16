Trump shows off model of proposed DC arch for America's 250th anniversary

Donald Trump has revealed a proposed construction project to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

During a White House dinner to raise money for a new ballroom on Wednesday (15 October), the president showed off a 3D model of an arch that he said would be built across from the Lincoln Memorial. A gold statue stood on top of the model.

“That’s Lady Liberty,” Trump told donors. “Did you ever hear of Lady Liberty?”

The model’s similarity to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe quickly earned it the nickname ‘Arc de Trump’ on social media.