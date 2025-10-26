Donald Trump showed off his dance moves as he disembarked Air Force One shortly after landing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 47th ASEAN summit.

Footage shows the president dancing in front of performers who welcomed him to the country on Sunday (26 October).

The US president signed separate economic deals with Cambodia and Thailand. He also hailed a “historic” ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, which saw both nations sign an expansion of the peace deal to end their border conflict.

Trump’s trip will continue with visits to Japan and South Korea and conclude with a potential meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.