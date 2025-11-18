Teenage driver crashes into house after dangerous police pursuit

A teenage driver crashed into a house after a dangerous police pursuit.

When officers approached 18-year-old Fabio Sanches-Kuiper, who was disqualified from driving last year, he sped off and led them on a chase through Hardwick, Cambridgeshire, on 10 November.

Video shows the suspect veering off-road across a park, before he lost control, smashed into the side of a house and fled the vehicle.

Sanches-Kuiper, of Dovecote Avenue, Great Cambourne, pled guilty to failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was jailed for a year and banned from driving for two years on Wednesday (12 November).