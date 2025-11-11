The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after being clocked at 107 mph in a 55 mph zone while racing to a pizza restaurant just minutes before it closed.

Yazmin Erazo, 21, from Holiday, was stopped by Pinellas County deputies on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Fox 13.

She now faces a charge of dangerous and excessive speeding under a new Florida law that went into effect on July 1.

Erazo reportedly told deputies that she was speeding to reach Little Caesars before it closed. She has since been released on bail.

The new criminal offense, established under Florida HB 351, targets extreme speeding. A driver commits this offense if they either drive more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit or travel 100 mph or more in a manner that threatens public safety or interferes with other vehicles.

open image in gallery Yazmin Erazo, 21, was arrested Thursday after allegedly going 107 mph in a 55 mph zone to get to Little Caesars before it closed ( Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

Penalties for a first offense include up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500, or both. For a second or subsequent offense, the penalties increase to up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

If a second offense occurs within five years of the first, the driver’s license may be revoked for at least 180 days and up to one year.

Because this is a criminal offense rather than a civil traffic infraction, a conviction can appear on background checks and potentially affect employment, housing applications, and professional licensing.

Alachua County has already seen 71 crashes this year caused by speeding and aggressive driving, resulting in four serious injuries and two deaths, according to law firm Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano, PA.

Statewide, Florida has experienced a 43 percent rise in traffic fatalities from 2013 to 2023, with most speeding-related deaths involving male drivers aged 16 to 25.