Florida woman arrested for driving at 107 mph to try and pick up pizza before store closed, cops say
New Florida law states that a driver violates the law by exceeding 50 mph over the limit or driving over 100 mph dangerously
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after being clocked at 107 mph in a 55 mph zone while racing to a pizza restaurant just minutes before it closed.
Yazmin Erazo, 21, from Holiday, was stopped by Pinellas County deputies on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Fox 13.
She now faces a charge of dangerous and excessive speeding under a new Florida law that went into effect on July 1.
Erazo reportedly told deputies that she was speeding to reach Little Caesars before it closed. She has since been released on bail.
The new criminal offense, established under Florida HB 351, targets extreme speeding. A driver commits this offense if they either drive more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit or travel 100 mph or more in a manner that threatens public safety or interferes with other vehicles.
Penalties for a first offense include up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500, or both. For a second or subsequent offense, the penalties increase to up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
If a second offense occurs within five years of the first, the driver’s license may be revoked for at least 180 days and up to one year.
Because this is a criminal offense rather than a civil traffic infraction, a conviction can appear on background checks and potentially affect employment, housing applications, and professional licensing.
Alachua County has already seen 71 crashes this year caused by speeding and aggressive driving, resulting in four serious injuries and two deaths, according to law firm Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano, PA.
Statewide, Florida has experienced a 43 percent rise in traffic fatalities from 2013 to 2023, with most speeding-related deaths involving male drivers aged 16 to 25.