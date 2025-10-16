Figures reveal most common driving offences that result in penalty points
- The number of penalty points issued to drivers in Britain increased by 12 per cent last year, rising to 9.61 million in 2024 from 8.55 million in 2023.
- This surge is largely attributed to a significant rise in drivers being caught by speed cameras, which detected 96 per cent of speeding offences in England and Wales in 2023.
- The most frequent offences resulting in penalty points were speeding on public roads and motorways, alongside driving an uninsured vehicle.
- AA president Edmund King expressed concern over the increase, highlighting that more repeat offenders are now unable to avoid points by attending speed awareness courses.
- The South West recorded the highest rate of penalty points per population size, while London had the lowest rate across Britain.