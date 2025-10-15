One driving offence blamed for 12 per cent surge in penalty points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A surge in drivers being caught by speed cameras has been blamed for a 12 per cent increase in the number of penalty points dished out last year.

Figures obtained by Co-op Insurance from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency revealed drivers in Britain received 9.61 million points in 2024, up from 8.55 million during 2023.

The most common offences were speeding on public roads and on motorways, followed by driving an uninsured vehicle.

The amount of penalty points issued for an offence reflects its severity. They remain on licences for between four and 11 years.

Drivers who accumulate at least 12 points in a three-year period are usually disqualified from driving for at least six months.

open image in gallery Penalty points remain on licences for between four and 11 years ( PA )

Most speeding cases result in the offender being fined £100 and receiving three points or given the opportunity to complete a speed awareness course, if they have not done one in the previous three years.

AA president Edmund King described the rise in the number of points being issued as “worrying”.

“The increase is due to the boom in speed camera offences, and the fact that a higher proportion of repeat offenders have already been on a speed awareness course in the last three years, so can’t avoid points by going on another course,” he said.

Mr King cited separate Home Office figures showing 2.71 million drivers were caught speeding in England and Wales in 2023, with 96 per cent of offences detected by cameras.

That is compared with 1.49 million in 2011, when cameras were responsible for spotting 89 per cent of incidents.

open image in gallery Speeding on public roads and on motorways were the most common offences in both of the past two years ( PA )

Analysis by Co-op Insurance shows points were issued to drivers in the South West at a higher rate per population size than any other region in Britain last year, at 51.0 points per 1,000 people.

London had the smallest rate at 35.2, followed by Scotland (35.3).

The figures were obtained in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Paul Evans, head of motor at Co-op Insurance, said: “Accumulating points for both speeding and driving without insurance can lead to higher premiums, and even disqualification from driving, due to insurers deeming drivers to be a greater risk should they receive 12 or more points on their licence.

“We’re therefore encouraging motorists to ensure that they drive safely and to ensure that they’re covered so that they can avoid penalties, save money and reduce the risk of accidents whilst on the roads.”

Penalty points in Britain each year

This is the number of penalty points awarded to drivers in Britain each year from 2021, according to Co-op Insurance: