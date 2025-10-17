‘You’re telling their truth’: Sydney Sweeney on playing boxer Christy Martin

“You have to make sure you’re telling their truth — you’re a vessel for them,” Sydney Sweeney told The Independent about the pressure of portraying real-life boxer Christy Martin. (17 October)

Directed by David Michôd, Christy tells the story of Martin’s rise to boxing fame and her relationship with former manager-turned-husband James V. “Jim” Martin.

Michôd described it as a "really important story to tell about what is a global emergency of women living in coercive relationships."

Christy will be released in the UK on 28 November.