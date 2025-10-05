Shabana Mahmood has said that people are “justified in asking for more from their government” after David Lammy was heckled at a Manchester terror attack vigil.

Appearing on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the home secretary said that she “absolutely understands the strength of feeling” that members of the Jewish community are experiencing in the wake of the attack, which saw Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, killed.

Kuenssberg said that young Jewish children told her how they are now experiencing incidents of antisemitism “daily”, which Mahmood described as “devastating to hear”.

“I fully accept that people are grieving and want more from their government.” She added: “They are justified in asking for more when they feel that they and their children are going to have to live smaller Jewish lives here in the country that is their home. It is their land too.”