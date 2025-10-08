VR headsets show teenagers reality of knife crime in Liverpool

Policing Minister Sarah Jones visited Merseyside on Tuesday, 7 October, to see first-hand how police and partner agencies are using Virtual Reality (VR) to protect young people from knife crime.

The visit concluded at Everton in the Community, an Everton Football Club initiative, where Ms Jones experienced a VR initiative designed to dissuade young people from knife crime.

Co-developed by Everton in the Community and Merseyside Police, the 360-degree headset experience has reached more than 1,000 young people to date.

Viewers are asked to make choices inside the headset, immersing them in the real-life consequences of knife crime.

It highlights the devastating consequences of knife crime and county lines exploitation, helping young people make safer choices.