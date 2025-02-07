The moment a police car knocks two men off motorbike

Footage of the moment a police officer “dangerously” knocked two men off an electric motorbike has been released.

Former-Pc Tim Bradshaw, 55, is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on November 3 2022.

The court heard the response officer touched the back wheel of the e-bike with his Ford Focus marked police car, causing the rider, Mason McGarry, and pillion passenger Dominic Mizzi, to lose control and fall to the ground.

Bradshaw, who retired in June last year, said: “I was presented with a situation which in my view was a perfect opportunity to make contact with that bike and stop a pursuit and the increased risk.”

The trial continues.