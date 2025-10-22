Plane makes emergency landing on Nevada road - before taking off again after repairs

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Nevada highway, before heading off again after being repaired on the hard shoulder.

The single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft touched down near Mesquite on Tuesday (21 October), after its engine started playing up.

The small plane landed safely without any further issues or injuries, whilst officials blocked the northbound and south travel lanes until the issue was fixed.

After the aircraft was repaired on the shoulder, it took off from the interstate and resumed its journey, and all lanes were reopened.