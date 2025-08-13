Drone footage reveals scale of devastating moorland fire near RAF base

Drone footage reveals the scale of a large moorland fire near an RAF base in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called on Monday (11th August) to Langdale Moor after the the blaze had jumped the fire break put in place previously.

On Wednesday (13th August), the wildfire spread to 5sq km in size and was declared a major incident by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue with 20 fire engines on the scene.

The Ministry of Defence told The Independent there are no operational issues for the base; however, the RAF is supporting the local authorities in their firefighting efforts.