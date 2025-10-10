Watch as Hugo, a new pygmy hippo at John Ball Zoo in Michigan, playfully snaps at his mother in adorable footage.

Hugo, who was born on 3 September to parents Penelope and Jahari, can also be seen getting up close to the camera as he curiously inspects it following a splash in the water.

He is the first ever pygmy hippo to be born at the zoo and weighed in at 11 pounds. A public naming contest was held to determine the adorable animal’s name, with Hugo coming out victorious.