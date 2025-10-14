Martin Lewis shares five digit code you need if your phone gets stolen

Martin Lewis has shared the five digit code you will need to help you if your phone gets stolen.

The Money Saving Expert founder urged people to dial the code *#06# on their keypad to show up their International Mobile Equipment Identity number.

The financial guru explained: “You will get what looks like a series of barcodes. Screen grab and email them to yourself, that’s the ID you will need if your phone is nicked.”

His tip comes after an “industrial scale”phone snatching network thought to be behind one in four thefts in London has been targeted by Metropolitan Police.