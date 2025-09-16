‘Don’t patronise me,’ Labour MP tells veteran Tory in tense Mandelson exchange

A Labour MP has used the emergency parliamentary debate to defend the process behind Lord Mandelson’s appointment, arguing it is no different to past failures made in the vetting of senior staff.

But John Slinger’s speech was branded “risible” by the father of the house Sir Edward Leigh on Tuesday (16 September).

He said: “That speech we just heard was absolutely risible, frankly, and I would just give him some advice. You know, don't do the whips' dirty work.”

Mr Slinger rose again to tell Sir Edward: “Please don’t patronise me.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith then intervened to add: “Advice for the member opposite… those that lick the feet of the unworthy get for themselves nothing but a dirty tongue.”