This is the moment a food delivery cyclist pedals along the M4 during rush hour traffic.

A passer-by on a nearby bridge captured the baffling sight on camera, sharing the footage online with the caption: “I hate to tell you but your food might be cold.”

The driver, who had a Just Eat bag strapped to his back, can be seen pedalling down the 70mph lane before he was pulled over by National Highways officers at a lay-by.

In response to the incident, a company spokesperson said: "Safety is taken seriously at Just Eat.”

"All couriers delivering on our behalf must agree to follow all local laws and rules of the road. We regularly provide guidance on safe and responsible behaviour and investigate any breaches.”