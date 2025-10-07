Mafia boss arrested by armed police in surprise raid

This is the moment a Mafia boss in charge of one of Italy’s most notorious crime families was arrested by armed police.

Footage released by the Italian Ministry of Defence on Tuesday (7 October) shows officers entering a residence in Foggia in a surprise raid where they searched for Leonardo Gesualdo, one of Italy’s most wanted.

Gesualdo, who was sleeping, put up no resistance. During the arrest, Italian Carabinieri officers found a pistol with an erased serial number.

The fugitive, who is the leader of The Foggia Society, has been wanted since 2020. He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for mafia-related activity after being tried in absentia.