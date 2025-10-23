Illegal fireworks start blaze that damaged multiple homes in New York City

Illegal fireworks set off in New York City started a blaze that damaged multiple homes.

Surveillance footage shared by the New York Fire Department shows fireworks erupting dangerously on a residential street in Queens early on Wednesday morning (October 22).

The FDNY said fire marshals determined the explosives sparked a two-alarm fire and damaged multiple homes.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured," the Department added.

All fireworks are illegal in New York City, with the FDNY urging residents to call 3-1-1 to report any use of the explosives.