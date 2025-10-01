Ibiza issues red alert as heavy flooding leaves roads submerged

The streets of Ibiza turned into rivers on Tuesday (30 September), after a deluge of rain caused widespread flooding.

Local authorities issued a red alert for rain early on Tuesday for Ibiza and Formentera, as the region was hit by the tail end of Hurricane Gabrielle.

Footage from Ibiza shows cars submerged as locals waded through water up to their knees on the main road.

Up to 180 litres of rain per square meter could be recorded on both islands in just 12 hours, according to the AEMET meteorological agency.

Weather alerts are also in place for Mallorca as well as on the Spanish mainland in Valencia.