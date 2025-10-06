Florida man gives cops bizarre excuse after speeding at more than 100mph

A Florida man gave a bizarre excuse to police officers after he was pulled over for speeding at more than 100mph.

Michael Stanek, 57, of Welaka, was arrested for dangerous excessive speeding. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was later released on a $150 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Stanek told traffic unit deputies, "I have an appointment with my barber," after he was pulled over.

"In case you didn't know, driving in excess of the speed limit by 50 mph or driving at 100 mph or more makes you a 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳 in the state of Florida," police wrote.

"So go the speed limit... even if you're late for a haircut."