Moment fake nurse is arrested after police lure him to job interview

Watch the moment detectives arrested Joseph Kinney when he showed up for a job interview for a nursing position, despite not being licensed in Florida.

Authorities say Kinney, 55, whose nursing license was revoked in 2022, had been using another person's identity to apply for between 10 and 15 nursing roles.

After a nurse hiring manager contacted Volusia Sheriff's Office about Kinney's suspicious applications, detectives posed as Kinney's hiring coordinator and set up a job interview in Deland on Friday (12 September).

Kinney has been charged with 2 counts of practicing health care without a license.