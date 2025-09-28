‘No to Digital ID’ protests held near Labour Party conference in Liverpool

Protesters gathered outside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Sunday (28 September) to oppose plans for a new national digital ID card.

Demonstrators carried banners reading “No to digital ID”, as they warned the scheme could pave the way for surveillance and the exclusion of vulnerable groups. The protest remained peaceful under police watch.

The protest comes days after Sir Keir Starmer unveiled proposals for a new “BritCard” digital ID system.

Nearby, a separate demonstration was held against the Palestine Action ban.