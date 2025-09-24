This is the moment a would-be assassin disguised as a construction worker sneaks up on a woman and shoots her before the gun jammed and she was able to flee to safety.

York Regional Police have released footage of the attack which happened in Markham, Canada, on January 21.

In the surveillance video, the masked gunman is seen sneaking up behind the woman in her driveway before shooting her. The gun then jammed and she was able to make it to her home before two more shots were fired in her direction.

The unnamed woman was treated for a gunshot wound.

Chao Chen, 35, and Zhou Ye, 42, are facing charges for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. It is not clear if or how they knew the victim.