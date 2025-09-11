FBI: We’ve recovered weapon used to kill Charlie Kirk

The FBI has announced that it has recovered the weapon used to kill conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, as a manhunt for the killer remains ongoing 24 hours later.

The 31-year-old Trump ally was fatally shot in the neck at a university rally in Utah on Wednesday (10 September).

The FBI special agent in charge of the investigation, Robert Bohls, said on Thursday (11 September) that a “high-powered bolt action rifle” was found in a wooded area where the suspect had fled.

He said that the FBI has also collected footwear impressions, a palm print and forearm imprints for analysis.

The agency has also released two photos of a “person of interest” which showed a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and a dark colored shirt that appeared to have an image of the American flag on it