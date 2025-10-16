Clashes in Barcelona as pro-Palestine protest turns violent

Violence erupted at a pro-Palestine protest in Barcelona, with clashes continuing into the night on Wednesday (15 October).

Demonstrators set bins on fire and smashed the windows of banks and fast food restaurants.

Approximately 1,000 protesters marched towards the Israeli consulate in the Spanish city to condemn Israel’s military action in the Gaza Strip.

The Spanish government has openly criticised the actions of the Israeli army, a stance which has gained strong public support.