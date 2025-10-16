Climate activists attempt to place Anglian Water CEO under ‘citizen’s arrest’

A group of climate activists attempted to place Anglian Water CEO under a “citizen's arrest” at a railway station in south London on Wednesday morning (15 October).

Anglian Water is one of five water utility companies that have been provisionally granted permission to increase charges beyond initial regulatory limits following an appeal.

Footage shows a group of women approaching Mark Thurston at Coulsdon South station before surrounding him and holding hands in a circle to prevent him from leaving.

One woman can be heard reading Mr Thurston the “charges” that they accuse Anglian Water of including environmental damage from illegal sewage spills.

The confrontation was led by the Citizen’s Arrest Network.