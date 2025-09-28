Selena Gomez reveals wedding dress as she marries Benny Blanco in California

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, sharing an intimate video revealing her dress on Saturday, 27 September.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 33, and the record producer, 37, tied the knot wearing custom Ralph Lauren looks.

Gomez chose a sleeveless high-neck gown with an open back, while Blanco wore a classic suit with a bow tie.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, having publicly dated since June 2023.

Gomez posted videos of the wedding on her Instagram page, writing a caption of "9.27.25" bookended by white love heart emojis.