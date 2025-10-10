Penny Lancaster opens up on ‘painful’ personal struggle

Penny Lancaster has opened up on a personal “painful” struggle in a candid admission about her early life.

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday (9 October), the Loose Women panellist revealed that she was bullied at school “for all sorts of reasons”.

She said that her mum taught her a powerful lesson to try and “look at the other perspective” despite it being “painful to go through”.

“Try and look at why the person that's doing the bullying is doing it in the first place. There must be something that they're dealing with.”

She said that she believes she has carried this lesson throughout her life and believes her past experiences with bullying gave her the “tools to deal with bullies in adulthood, which we all come across”.