Meghan and Harry enjoy romantic pizza date on New York trip

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a montage of clips from her recent trip to New York with Prince Harry.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday (13 October), Meghan can be seen posing on the red carpet with Harry, enjoying some pizza and NYC themed cookies, and conversing with Ed Sheeran.

In one clip, as Meghan pans across a rail in her wardrobe lined with clothes, a barefoot Prince Harry can be seen in the background as he smiles at his wife.

Playing over the 40-second clip is Dinah Washington’s “If I Were A Bell”. “Until the next time, NYC - thanks for the memories! (You really know how to charm a gal),” Meghan wrote as the post’s caption.